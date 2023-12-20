Watch CBS News
Broward Sheriff SWAT standoff at Oakland Park hotel

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Man in custody after Broward Sheriff SWAT situation in Oakland Park
FORT LAUDERDALE - A man is in custody following a Broward Sheriff's SWAT situation at an Oakland Park hotel.

It happened at the Fort Lauderdale Grand Hotel on NW 9th Avenue, near the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and Powerline Road.

According to the sheriff's office, they got a call just before 1 a.m. of a shooting at the hotel.

Arriving deputies set up a perimeter and, while on scene, multiple shots were fired out of a window at the hotel in their direction. No one was struck.

The sheriff's office said a SWAT team was sent to the hotel along with members of the department's Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit.

Following a standoff and additional rounds fired by the shooting suspect, SWAT was able to safely take him into custody.  

