Broward sheriff investigating fatal shooting of man in North Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Monday was searching for clues after a man was shot and killed in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, died after being flown to a local hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said in a written statement. 

Deputies were called to the 7400 block of SW 10th Court shortly before 1 p.m. on report of gunfire. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials did not immediately provide a motive for the killing or say if the victim knew the person who killed him. 

First published on March 27, 2023 / 5:01 PM

