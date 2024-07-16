Thousands of vote-by-mail ballots going out in Broward ahead of Florida primary

MIAMI - The Florida primary election is less than six weeks away and vote-by-mail ballots are headed to voters.

On Tuesday, Broward's Supervisor of Elections Office mailed out more than 200,000 vote-by-mail ballots.

If voters have already put in a request for a vote-by-mail ballot, the ballot should be in the mailbox in the next couple of days. If you need to register for a vote-by-mail ballot, you have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, to do so.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be forwarded. If you want your vote-by-mail ballot sent to an address that's different from the one on file with the elections office, you must send a signed written request.

Voters who received a ballot in the mail are encouraged to fill it out and return it as soon as possible. Vote-by-mail ballots need to be back at election headquarters by 7 p.m. on August 20. If a ballot is not at headquarters on election day, it won't count - not even if it's postmarked.

Voters must sign their ballot inside the red box because that confirms its legitimacy.

According to the county's Supervisor of Elections Office, so far they have received 190,847 requests for vote-by-mail ballots for the November 5th General Election.

In Florida, there are three options to cast a vote. You can vote by mail, you can early vote, or you can vote at your precinct on election day.

