Broward school district scraps plans to close schools in 2025

Broward school board will not be closing any schools in 2025

Broward school board will not be closing any schools in 2025

Broward school board will not be closing any schools in 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE - A big change in plans for Broward County public schools, the district said it will not be closing any schools in 2025.

In a statement, the district said following community input, Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn has revised his considerations.

"School closures are no longer proposed at this stage. Instead, he will recommend grade and program reconfigurations, explore partnerships, and sell property to regain students and bolster capital reserves. He will continue assessing BCPS with community feedback to shape the next phase of redefining our schools," according to the statement.

The school board presented community members with several options including one that would close three schools and another that would close 42 schools.

The three schools under the first plan would be Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood, Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill, and Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach. Olsen and Broward Estates are currently at about 50 percent capacity.

Twenty-seven other schools would go through changes that could include boundary changes, public-private partnerships, repurposing, and program and grade reconfigurations.

The second plan would involve downsizing the district to only students currently enrolled. Broward County is under-enrolled by 54 thousand students. This plan would mean closing about 42 schools. Those schools have not been identified.

District staff also proposed moving Virginia Schuman Young Elementary's Montessori program into Bennett Elementary.

The proposals received strong opposition from parents, the community, and even county officials during two weeks of town halls.

The School Board is expected to discuss revised recommendations next Tuesday at Plantation High School.