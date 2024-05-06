Broward School Board seeking community input on school repurposing, closure plans

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward School Board is seeking parents' help in deciding which schools to close or repurpose as part of its ongoing effort to deal with the under-enrollment issue.

On Monday evening, they will hold another town hall to hear from the public.

The school board is presenting community members with several options including one that would close three schools and another that would close 42 schools.

The three schools under the first plan would be Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood, Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill, and Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach. Olsen and Broward Estates currently have about 50 percent of the students that capacity allows.

Twenty-seven other schools would go through changes that could include boundary changes, public-private partnerships, repurposing, and program and grade reconfigurations.

The second plan would involve downsizing the district to only students currently enrolled. Broward County is under-enrolled by 54 thousand students. This plan would mean closing about 42 schools. Those schools have not been identified.

Parent Luke Bellot has sent three of his children to Oakridge Elementary. His youngest is in kindergarten. He said he's concerned about a closure.

"When I started school, it went from K to 10th. It bothers me if he changes, it means he will have to make new friends," he said.

Monday's town hall at Fort Lauderdale High School will begin at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, board member Torey Alston will be at Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines

On Wednesday, Brenda Fam will be at Western High School in Davie and on Thursday board member Nora Rupert will be at Deerfield Beach High School.

After the town halls conclude, the discussion and information will be presented to the school board. A final decision on what the district will do could come in June.