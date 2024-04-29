Broward School Board to host town halls on possible school closures

FORT LAUDERDALE - The future of several schools in Broward County remains in limbo as the School Board discusses closing them due to under-enrollment and shrinking class sizes.

Starting Monday there will be a series of seven town halls where parents, students, and community members can discuss their concerns and give feedback.

The new superintendent, Howard Hepburn, is expected to lead the charge to redefine the schools within his district by summertime.

The district wants to close or overhaul several schools to save money and prioritize the students in the classrooms.

Dozens of schools in Broward are currently operating at 70% of capacity or less.

Not everyone in the community is thrilled about the plan.

The town halls will be held at the following schools:

6 p.m. April 29, Hollywood Hills High School, 5400 Stirling Road, Hollywood

8 p.m. April 30, J.P. Taravella High School, 10600 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs

6 p.m. May 1, Dillard High 6 - 12, 2501 N.W. 11th St., Fort Lauderdale

6 p.m. May 6, Fort Lauderdale High School, 1600 N.E. Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

6 p.m. May 7, Charles W. Flanagan High, 12800 Taft St., Pembroke Pines

6 p.m. May 8, Western High, 1200 S.W. 136th Ave., Davie

6 p.m. May 9, Deerfield Beach High School, 910 Buck Pride Way, Deerfield Beach

A final decision is expected in June.