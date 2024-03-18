Faced with under-enrollment, Broward to release plan aimed at redefining schools

OAKLAND PARK - After three community meetings and much research, the Broward School District will release a plan Wednesday aimed at redefining schools.

Faced with 50,000 fewer students, the district must decide what to do with under-enrolled schools while having enough money to operate the rest of the schools

This means combining, repurposing, selling or leasing some of the land certain schools occupy.

The concept is causing anxiety in Oakland Park, where two schools, Oakland Park Elementary and Rickards Middle are under-enrolled.

Oakland Park Elementary is short about 300 students and one possibility is to merge it with another elementary school in the city.

Parent Bri Hanson, whose two sons attend Oakland Park, is open to change. "As long as it would help, I'm okay," but Danita Phillips says she would be sad if Oakland Park Elementary goes away.

Phillips picks her grandkids up from school every day. "They are learning so much here. Not like their last school," she said.

CBS News Miami talked to two community activists and Oakland Park's mayor about the potential change. All three oppose the district making any changes at the city's five public schools.

Fitz Budhoo 's son is in Rickard Middle, which is being rebuilt after a catastrophic roof collapse.

He worries they will make it a K-thru-8 school.

Kids are in portables and it's underenrolled. Budhoo worries, "We want to partner with the district to make sure there is no interruption," he says.

"I want to see more information. Where did they get their numbers?" asked activist Pamela Jenkins.

Mayor Mitch Rosenwald said they expect to add 3,000 residents over the next three years and families moving in will need public schools.

"Can we reimagine a partnership? Maybe think outside of the box, so it would help the district and the city," he said.

