Broward school district lays out proposals to close some schools, repurpose others

Broward school district lays out proposal to repurpose, close some schools

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Public Schools looking to make big changes

Monday night at a town hall, the school district announced it's considering changing grade level configuration, merging some schools, repurposing schools, and even closing schools to help deal with under enrollment

Under one proposal, Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach, Oakridge Elementary School in Hollywood, and Broward Estates Elementary School in Lauderhill would be closed.

Twenty-seven other schools would go through changes that could include boundary changes, public-private partnerships, repurposing, and program and grade reconfigurations.

Another much more aggressive plan was discussed. It would involve shutting down 42 schools, only making seats available for students currently enrolled in Broward County.

"This initiative is more than just a conversation, it's a collective call to action. We are committed to working with our stakeholders through this process and it's important that we work together," said school board member Daniel Foganholi.

The district will hold six more of these town halls. After the town halls conclude, the discussion and information will be presented in front of the school board in May. The district is set to make a final decision on what's next for students in June.