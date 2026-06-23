Broward School Board pauses rollout of AI platform for educators amid privacy and security concerns

After hours of debate on Tuesday, the Broward County School Board has paused the rollout of an artificial intelligence platform following concerns regarding privacy, cybersecurity and age-appropriate content.

The decision comes after several parents and teachers expressed concern about AI.

"It's important you have guardrails to understand what AI is," said a member of the teacher's union.

Another speaker was more emphatic, telling the board, "Yes, pause AI. In fact, get rid of it."

At issue is Magic School AI, an artificial intelligence platform designed to help teachers with lesson planning while developing AI skills in students. The program was scheduled to be implemented next school year.

According to the district, over 600 districts nationwide are using the program. Additionally, thousands of Broward teachers are already using a "free" version for lesson planning.

However, school board member Adam Cervera suggested pumping the brakes on the rollout over concerns of privacy, cybersecurity, and inappropriate content.

"A pause is responsible leadership," Cervera said.

Still, the program has supporters. Dr. Trudy Jemanavich told the board to hire more teachers to be more prepared for a rollout.

"I'm 80, and I love AI," Jemanavich said. "We really can't go backwards."

Meanwhile, parent and teacher Lisa Reas says using artificial intelligence in the classroom should be age-specific.

"Cognitive learning should be paper and pencil for children," Reas said. "We are talking about elementary age children. We know high schoolers are already using it."

The board agreed to resume discussion in July, when a report will be reviewed on whether all the artificial intelligence safeguards are in place.