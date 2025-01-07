Broward neurosurgeon reflects on military service, lifesaving mission

FORT LAUDERDALE - When Dr. Daniel Klinger prepares for work each day, he dons his white Broward Health coat, but his career began with a very different uniform.

"I decided on the military when I was in college," said Dr. Klinger. "I did the Reserve Officers' Training Corps. I was on a scholarship and trained to be an officer in college. I went down that path before going into medical school, so that was early on."

Now a neurosurgeon for Broward Health, Dr. Klinger is also a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. During his military career, he served on the front lines overseas, providing lifesaving care.

"I was deployed once to Iraq, so I spent about six months in Baghdad around 2017-2018, serving there as a neurosurgeon," Dr. Klinger said. "I also completed short assignments at other bases throughout the country."

Dr. Klinger's decision to join the military was a personal one, inspired by his father's service.

"My interest in the military comes from my father. He served in Vietnam for several years and had a full career as an infantry officer," Dr. Klinger said. "Just seeing what he gained from it inspired me to pursue that path as well."

The skills he honed operating in military hospitals now help him save lives in South Florida.

Dr. Klinger said collaboration with fellow surgeons is key to achieving the best outcomes for patients, a lesson he attributes to his military experience.

"In the military, it's all about completing the mission with whatever team you have - whether it's in the operating room or with a unit. You're trying to accomplish that goal," he said. "There's a direct parallel. We try to do the same thing every day here at Broward."

From the frontlines of Baghdad to the operating room in Fort Lauderdale, Dr. Klinger has dedicated his life to saving others.

"It's very rewarding to take care of service members who are so motivated to get back to duty," Dr. Klinger said. "To contribute to that, even in a small way, is gratifying. At the end of the day, it's all about taking care of your community. That's the lesson."

