South Florida families concerned as districts weigh school closures: "I wouldn't want to go to another school"

School districts in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are evaluating dozens of campuses for potential closure next academic year as both districts grapple with significant declines in student enrollment.

In Broward County, 10 schools have been identified for possible closure. The announcement has sparked concern among families who view these schools as community anchors.

"I don't want William Dandy to shut down," said Adrianna Ervin, a student whose family has attended the school for generations. "I wouldn't want to go to another school."

Her sister, Breanna Ervin, echoed those concerns, while another family member emphasized the school's central role in the neighborhood.

Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn attributed the potential closures to shifting demographics. "We've lost 11,000 students from day one of last year to day one of this year," Hepburn said. "We have 60,000 open seats right now in our district."

The following schools in Broward are currently under review:

Coral Springs Elementary (Coral Springs)

Forest Glen Middle School (Coral Springs)

William Dandy Middle (Fort Lauderdale)

Hollywood Park Elementary (Hollywood)

Oakridge Elementary (Hollywood)

Silver Lakes Elementary (Miramar)

Dolphin Bay Elementary (Miramar)

Lloyd Estates Elementary (Oakland Park)

Walter C. Young Middle (Pembroke Pines)

Banyan Elementary (Sunrise)

This is the preliminary list of Broward County Public Schools the district is weighing to close as of Tuesday, August 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

In Miami-Dade County, district officials are reviewing a preliminary list of 26 schools for possible closure. That list is expected to be reduced as the district further evaluates its facility needs.

The schools currently under review in Miami-Dade include:

Brentwood Elementary

Carol City Middle

Golden Glades Elementary

Lake Stevens Elementary

Myrtle Grove Elementary

Lorah Park Elementary

Paul L. Dunbar K-8 Center

Center for International Education (CIE)

Greenglade Elementary

Hammocks Middle

Kendale Elementary

Village Green Elementary

Natural Bridge Elementary

North County K-8

North Dade Middle

Emerson Elementary

Lillie C. Evans K-8 Center

Ludlum Elementary

Kelsey Pharr Elementary

Orchard Villa Elementary

Gloria Floyd Elementary

Lamar Louise Curry Middle

Marjory Stoneman Elementary

Olympia Heights

Riviera Middle / Tropical Elementary

South Miami Heights

Preliminary list of Miami-Dade Public Schools that the district is weighing to close, as of August 25, 2026 CBS News Miami

For parents, the potential loss of neighborhood schools is difficult to process. Reflecting on the district's financial constraints, the mother of the Ervin children said, "I guess they gotta do what they gotta do. They talking about ain't no funds, right? It's sad."