South Florida families concerned as districts weigh school closures: "I wouldn't want to go to another school"
School districts in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are evaluating dozens of campuses for potential closure next academic year as both districts grapple with significant declines in student enrollment.
In Broward County, 10 schools have been identified for possible closure. The announcement has sparked concern among families who view these schools as community anchors.
"I don't want William Dandy to shut down," said Adrianna Ervin, a student whose family has attended the school for generations. "I wouldn't want to go to another school."
Her sister, Breanna Ervin, echoed those concerns, while another family member emphasized the school's central role in the neighborhood.
Broward Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn attributed the potential closures to shifting demographics. "We've lost 11,000 students from day one of last year to day one of this year," Hepburn said. "We have 60,000 open seats right now in our district."
The following schools in Broward are currently under review:
- Coral Springs Elementary (Coral Springs)
- Forest Glen Middle School (Coral Springs)
- William Dandy Middle (Fort Lauderdale)
- Hollywood Park Elementary (Hollywood)
- Oakridge Elementary (Hollywood)
- Silver Lakes Elementary (Miramar)
- Dolphin Bay Elementary (Miramar)
- Lloyd Estates Elementary (Oakland Park)
- Walter C. Young Middle (Pembroke Pines)
- Banyan Elementary (Sunrise)
In Miami-Dade County, district officials are reviewing a preliminary list of 26 schools for possible closure. That list is expected to be reduced as the district further evaluates its facility needs.
The schools currently under review in Miami-Dade include:
- Brentwood Elementary
- Carol City Middle
- Golden Glades Elementary
- Lake Stevens Elementary
- Myrtle Grove Elementary
- Lorah Park Elementary
- Paul L. Dunbar K-8 Center
- Center for International Education (CIE)
- Greenglade Elementary
- Hammocks Middle
- Kendale Elementary
- Village Green Elementary
- Natural Bridge Elementary
- North County K-8
- North Dade Middle
- Emerson Elementary
- Lillie C. Evans K-8 Center
- Ludlum Elementary
- Kelsey Pharr Elementary
- Orchard Villa Elementary
- Gloria Floyd Elementary
- Lamar Louise Curry Middle
- Marjory Stoneman Elementary
- Olympia Heights
- Riviera Middle / Tropical Elementary
- South Miami Heights
For parents, the potential loss of neighborhood schools is difficult to process. Reflecting on the district's financial constraints, the mother of the Ervin children said, "I guess they gotta do what they gotta do. They talking about ain't no funds, right? It's sad."