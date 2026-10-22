Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors mayors project millions in lost revenue if Amendment 3 passes

Two Broward County mayors are speaking out against Amendment 3, warning that the proposed property tax policy could force multi-million-dollar budget cuts to local services and public safety.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton outlined the potential financial impacts on their municipalities if voters pass the constitutional proposal.

If approved, Amendment 3 would lower the taxable value for non-school taxes on primary residences by $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. The Florida Legislature would then decide whether to eliminate property taxes on primary residences entirely. While supporters argue the measure would make homeownership more affordable, local leaders caution it would significantly reduce municipal tax revenue.

What Wilton Manors's mayor projects the impact could be

In Wilton Manors, Newton estimated his city would lose nearly $2 million in revenue in 2027 and $3.3 million in 2028.

"Our city is about quality of life," Newton said, noting that potential revenue losses could lead to reductions in parks, library funding, or routine municipal services like sidewalk pressure cleaning and street trash collection frequency.

Newton emphasized, however, that public safety departments would not be targeted. "I'm not cutting police, I'm not cutting fire because that's part of your community," he said.

Fort Lauderdale's mayor's projected losses if Amendment 3 passes

Fort Lauderdale faces steeper projected losses, with revenues expected to drop by nearly $17 million in the first year and approximately $27 million in the second year.

Trantalis warned that because more than 60% of Fort Lauderdale's budget supports police and fire protection, staffing cuts in those departments would be unavoidable.

"What concerns me is the person going to call 911, and they're going to say it is an emergency, and we're not going to have any staff members to respond to it," Trantalis said.

To offset the shortfall, Trantalis noted the city might be forced to raise taxes on non-homestead properties, such as apartment buildings, which would likely lead to higher rent for local tenants.

How the community feels about Amendment 3 after the mayors' warnings

Dale Engels, a renter in Fort Lauderdale, expressed concern that tax hikes on non-homestead properties would hurt tenants in an increasingly expensive housing market.

"Luckily, I can, but a lot of people can't," Engels said regarding potential rent increases. "That's the sad part. Especially in neighborhoods like this that are already being gentrified, and people are having to move block after block after block after block to find affordability."

Both mayors said that if Amendment 3 passes, decisions regarding specific service cuts will be made in consultation with community feedback.