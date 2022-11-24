Watch CBS News
Broward man charged with wife's murder held without bond

MIAMI - The Broward man charged in the murder of his estranged wife has been ordered held without bond.

Deputies are asking for your help to bring this woman back home. Mimose Dulcio, 39, has been missing for days.  CBS4

Jose Pacheco, 36, faces charges after his wife Mimose Dulcio's body was found nearly a week ago in a wooded area in northwest Miami-Dade.

Loved ones tell CBS4 Dulcio and Pacheco were in the process of getting a divorce and that she attempted to file an emergency restraining order before she was killed.

Pacheco has been charged with second-degree murder.

