Police confirm body found in Miami-Dade is missing Broward woman Mimose Dulcio

By Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- The Broward Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body found in Northwest Miami-Dade last week is that of missing Broward woman Mimose Dulcio.

BSO said the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified the body recovered on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5528 N.W. 204th Street in unincorporated Miami Gardens as the missing 39-year-old woman. 

Authorities said the body was located following a missing person/homicide investigation into Dulcio's disappearance.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, a missing person's alert was issued for Dulcio after she was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward.

Dulcio's estranged husband Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, has been arrested and is facing a murder charge after detectives found evidence that "suggested" she had been murdered.

Investigators said that Pacheco was being held on one count of second-degree murder in a Miami-Dade County jail in connection with the slaying and disappearance of his wife at her home.

In bond court, Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer ordered that he be held without bond and gave him an Assistant Public Defender. 

The home where the couple lived is still a crime scene.

Next-door neighbor Dru Pardo told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that he was surprised by the developments. "He was really cool, a down-to-earth guy and we talked about dogs and she was awesome. I never saw them arguing. He always had a smile on his face. This is like a lie. You don't know what your neighbors are anymore."

Peter D'Oench is a reporter for CBS4 News. He came to CBS4 from WKRN in Nashville.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:34 PM

