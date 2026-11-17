A Broward County DMV employee has been arrested and charged after allegedly issuing driver's licenses to unqualified applicants regardless of their legal status.

Lynnette Stitt Williams, 55, appeared before a judge on Tuesday facing 360 charges for her alleged major role in a driving school scheme.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, investigators received a tip that a state employee working at the Pembroke Pines DMV location was providing driver's licenses to unqualified applicants through First Driving School Corp.

Court documents state that "applicants would pay a set fee to said driving school and it guarantees obtaining a driver's license regardless of legal status or other qualifications."

Investigators reported that records show individuals skipped the standard appointment process and were sent directly to Stitt Williams to process their documentation. Some applications contained false addresses, while others showed multiple people utilizing the same utility and cable bills as proof of residence.

"Considered altogether, these circumstances support an inference of knowing participation rather than an isolated document-review error," the arrest form stated.

During the court appearance, Judge Allison Gilman found probable cause for the charges.

Stitt Williams' husband stated she has worked at the DMV for nearly 20 years. A friend also testified in court in her defense and requested a lower bond.

"I know looking at the charges it looks a bit bad, but Lynnette has never in her life had a speeding ticket," her friend said.

The state requested a $900,000 bond, but Judge Gilman set bond at $15,000.

"We all make mistakes; it's what we do after those mistakes, alleged, that define who we are, so let's turn a negative into a positive," Gilman said.

Stitt Williams is expected back in court for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday afternoon.