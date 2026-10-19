Broward detectives seek woman who pepper-sprayed convenience store clerk in face after purchase dispute

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a woman who pepper-sprayed a convenience store clerk at close range following a dispute over a purchase.

The incident occurred on Oct. 2 at a Quick Stop store located on Kimberly Boulevard. According to investigators, the suspect purchased goods and returned about two hours later to complain that she had been overcharged.

When the clerk stated he would check the receipt, the customer became agitated. As the clerk reached for his phone to contact police, the woman reached through a glass partition and sprayed him in the face.

The clerk reported that the pepper spray caused severe stinging. He was treated at a hospital for a face wash and later consulted an eye doctor.

Authorities describe the suspect as a woman with a tattoo covering her right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.