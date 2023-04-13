Flooding prompts Broward Public Schools to cancel Thursday classes, activities

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Broward County Public Schools announced late Thursday that it had cancelled classes and all school activities because of widespread flooding reported throughout the county..

The announcement came after up to 20 inches of rainfall was reported throughout Broward, prompting officials to close the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and stranding dozens of motorists in rushing water.

The National Weather Service issued a flooding emergency that was set to expire at 2 a.m.

CBS News Miami chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said the flooding resulted from a storm cell that essentially parked itself over a wide swath of the county, dumping several inches on already saturated ground.

Due to inclement weather, all Broward County Public Schools and District offices will be closed on Thursday, April 13, 2023. All afterschool activities, events, and extracurricular activities are also cancelled tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Pt5hYoNmrQ — Broward Schools (@browardschools) April 13, 2023

"This is going to be a dangerous night for our friends in Broward County," chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said, referencing the 20 inches of rain that drenched parts of Broward County.