Broward County Public School calendar change: Last day of school will be full day, not early release

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Broward County Public Schools said Wednesday that it would change its calendar so that the district's planned early release day on the last day of school will be a full day of instruction.

In a written statement, the district said the Broward school board approved the move for June 8 to allow students to make up the time they lost when campuses were closed last month because of the historic rainfall that drenched the county.

"As the weather event happened near the end of the school year, the District was left with limited options to make up for the lost instructional time," the statement said.

Broward public schools cancelled classes and virtually all school activities because of widespread flooding that left large swaths of the county underwater during the April 12 storm.

Over 20 inches of rainfall was reported throughout Broward during the height of the storm, prompting officials to cancel classes, close the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and damaging homes.

The heavy rain resulted in damage of at least $2 million to school campuses, officials said at the tiem.