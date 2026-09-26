Get paid to work the polls: Broward County needs thousands of Election Day workers

With election season in full swing, Broward County is looking for thousands of workers to help keep polling places running — and residents can earn hundreds of dollars for the work.

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections relies on temporary workers to check in voters, distribute ballots, provide technical support and perform other duties needed to run polling locations across the county.

For Larae Dash, working elections has become a side hustle that brings in extra money while giving her a chance to serve her community.

"It can be a little intimidating, and a little anxious and nervous, especially on Election Day," Dash said.

Dash works full time in television production but has spent years working elections as an inspector. Her responsibilities include helping set up and break down a precinct and checking voters' identification through an electronic poll book.

"I assist in the setup and breakdown of the precinct as well as confirm and process the voter identification through our electronic poll book," Dash said.

The work can bring in a few hundred dollars per election, money Dash said she uses in part to help her elderly parents.

"Any type of thing that I can do to help ease some of the burden of especially my parents because they're up in age, and I wanna help them as much as I possibly can," she said.

Thousands of workers needed to run Broward County elections

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said it takes workers performing a variety of jobs to keep polling places operating.

"We need people to be inspectors who are basically making sure that people got the correct ballot," Scott said. "We have poll book operators who are checking people in and producing those ballots."

During a midterm election, about 600,000 people vote in Broward at roughly 350 polling locations, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. About 5,000 temporary workers are needed to help carry out the election.

Modern elections also require workers comfortable with technology, including those who help set up and troubleshoot voting systems.

Experience isn't necessarily required. Election Day workers receive training before serving at the polls. The Supervisor of Elections website says workers must attend at least four hours of training and must be registered Broward voters.

Election Day can mean long hours, with some workers spending about 15 hours at their assigned locations.

"A lot of people come back again and again, and honestly, we couldn't do it without those people because those people are so critical," Scott said.

Poll workers can earn hundreds of dollars

Pay varies depending on the position. According to the Broward Supervisor of Elections website, current Election Day rates include $230 for inspectors, $240 for assistant clerks, $350 for clerks and $285 to $330 for voting system technicians. Those amounts include training.

The county is still recruiting Election Day workers ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Dash said applicants don't need to be political experts, but patience and an ability to work with the public are important.

"You don't have to know about politics to be an election worker," Dash said. "Just if you're a people person or if you're an outgoing person, because you definitely have to have patience."

For Dash, the extra income is only part of the appeal.

"Your civic duty," she said. "I feel pretty cool doing that just to help them have that voter experience."

Broward County residents interested in becoming Election Day workers can apply through the Broward County Supervisor of Elections website.