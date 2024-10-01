Broward County begins sending out Vote-by-Mail ballots

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's election department on Tuesday began mailing out more than 230,000 Vote-By-Mail ballots five weeks before the election on Nov. 5.

With a police escort, the ballots were dropped off at the post office.

The registration deadline to vote in this election is Monday.

Michael Bergdorf went to the Supervisor of Elections office Tuesday to make sure he was on the voter rolls

"It's very important to vote. Regardless of what you vote for you should vote," he said.

Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said residents should find out whether they are eligible to vote. Click here to check status.

"The people are the ones who moved here from another state," Scott said. "Also new citizens or people voting for the first time. And people who haven't voted in a while."

Ballots can be returned with the pre-paid postage built into the return envelopes. Also in Broward County, there are more two dozen locations for ballot drop-off from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The last day to request Vote-By-Mail ballot is Oct. 24. You can request a Broward County ballot here.

In Miami-Dade, approximately 260,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots were taken to post office Monday. To request a ballot click here.

In Monroe County, the 333 ballots were taken to the office Friday. To request a ballot click here.

Some voters told CBS News Miami they prefer to mail in their ballots.

Patricia and Victor Vuitano are going on a long vacation and they tried to pick up a mail-in ballot before their flight.

"We couldn't pick it up because they are already out," she said.

They election is so important to the Vuitanos they are coming back early to vote.

Once early voting ends, voters can deliver their ballots to any of the nine Supervisor of Elections offices until 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. Click here for locations and other information.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The department advises voters returning a Vote-By Mail ballot by mail should provide as much time as possible for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver the ballot as ballots must be received – not post-marked – by 7p.m. Election Day

Voters are encouraged to sign up for status notification regarding their Vote-by-Mail ballot. They will receive notifications when their ballot has been mailed, received and counted. Also, voters will also be alerted if there is an issue with their ballot.

In Broward County, there are 1,135,870 active registered voters, including 512,542 Democrats and 263,672 Republicans.

A general election sample ballot for Broward can be found here.

In Miami-Dade there are 1,488,504 registered voters, including 517,124 Democrats and 466,170 Republicans,

A general election sample ballot for Miami-Dade can be found here.

In Monroe County, there are 51,898 active registered voters, including 23,893 Republicans and 14,559 Democrats.

A general election sample ballot for Monroe can be found here.