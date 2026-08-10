Broward launches aerospace program at Coral Springs High to prepare students for aviation careers

Broward County Public Schools is launching an aerospace and aircraft assembler program at Coral Springs High School for the 2026-27 school year, giving students a hands-on pathway into aviation and aerospace careers.

The Aerospace/Aircraft Assembler Innovative Program was developed in partnership with CTS Engines, a South Florida-based aerospace company specializing in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of commercial aircraft engines.

CTS Engines approached Coral Springs High School about helping develop the next generation of aviation professionals, according to the district's Magnet & Innovative Programs Department.

"Through the partnership, students will gain exposure to real-world aerospace and aviation career pathways. CTS Engines will provide industry insight, mentorship opportunities, workplace awareness, and potential connections to internships and career exploration experiences." Said the district.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is also part of the partnership.

Students can earn industry-recognized certifications, gain internship experience and develop skills in aircraft assembly, metalworking and technical drafting, according to the district.

The certifications align with standards from the National Center for Aerospace and Transportation Technologies, or NCATT.

The district said Coral Springs High School was selected to launch the program as part of its effort to expand career-focused opportunities for students. The program was developed in response to growing workforce demand in the aerospace and aviation industries, as well as increased community interest in aerospace-related career paths.

Who can apply for Coral Springs High School's aerospace program?

The program is open to students in grades nine through 12 through an application process. Students are expected to maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA, earn Level 3 or higher on the FAST English Language Arts assessment and earn Level 3 or higher on the BEST Mathematics assessment.

After graduation, students will be better prepared to pursue employment, technical training, apprenticeships, military aviation pathways or postsecondary education in aerospace, aviation maintenance, engineering and advanced manufacturing, according to the district.