Elderly resident struggling with displacement, health issues after air conditioning failure at Broward condo

A longtime resident of a Coconut Grove condo complex says she is struggling with health issues and displacement as she waits for a settlement check to resolve ongoing mold and air conditioning failures in her condo.

Judith Morgan, who has lived in the Applewood Village community for 20 years, said her problems began in April 2025 when she awoke in the middle of the night to find her air conditioning unit had stopped working.

"I woke up my heart racing, sweating, my blood pressure was high, so I went to the ER," said Morgan, a retired Miami police court support assistant.

According to Morgan, she had already replaced her interior air conditioning unit twice in six years at significant expense. She later discovered that issues with the exterior pump system had affected her unit and the air conditioning in eight other condos in the building.

The lack of climate control has forced Morgan to leave her home to seek cooler temperatures elsewhere. "It's frustrating, nerve-wracking and costly," Morgan said. "I'm not even able to stay in my home. I have to go to the mall to get cool."

Morgan added that she has suffered persistent health effects, including headaches and infections, due to mold growth in her residence. She has purchased fans for every room and written a letter to the governor regarding the situation.

Following a lawsuit, Morgan reached a settlement with the condo association to pay for a new unit. Although the agreement was signed three weeks ago, Morgan said she has not yet received payment.

"Right now, I'm in limbo," she said.

Her attorney, Leonard DeSir, said that delays are common in these types of cases as insurance companies become involved. He noted that he has conferred with the condo association's attorney to move the process forward.

"This happens in every case like this," DeSir said. "I'm following up so she can get her settlement check."

The condo association has 30 days to comply with the settlement agreement, according to DeSir, who noted that additional court proceedings may be necessary if the deadline is missed. For now, Morgan said she is forced to endure the conditions until the payment is made or the air conditioning is repaired.

The condo association's property manager declined to comment on the specifics, stating that it is a legal matter and that "patience is required."