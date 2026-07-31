Candidates for governor, Congress, and school board face voters at Broward forum ahead of the primary elections

Dozens of candidates running in the August primary, ranging from local judgeships to federal office, met with voters at a forum Friday inside John Knox Village. More than 100 residents of the community attended to hear the candidates make their cases.

Broward School Board at-Large Race

In the nonpartisan race for the Broward School Board at-large seat, educator Sonja Azim and incumbent Allen Zeman outlined their platforms.

"We've lost the trust of the people," said Azim, a lifelong educator.

Zeman, the incumbent, emphasized his record: "I'm the only candidate who can come back four years later and say I did exactly what I promised."

Governor's Race

Candidates in the crowded gubernatorial race also addressed the crowd. Republican Jim Shaw injected humor into his remarks, pulling out a Florida flag while distancing himself from substance use.

"I don't do any drugs. I'm not on any antidepressants," Shaw joked. "Why do I say that? Because you need someone running the show with a little clarity."

State Rep. Dotie Joseph, a Democrat who entered the race following the departure of Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings, focused her platform on public service.

"Somebody doing things to help the people — not self-aggrandizement," Joseph said.

Barbara Bone, a 90-year-old John Knox Village resident and former music teacher, said she never misses a forum, noting that the events help her make informed decisions.

"We all vote, even the people in the nursing home," Bone said. John Knox Village currently holds one of the highest voter turnout rates in the state.

20th Congressional District Primary Candidates concluded the program

The program concluded with a closely watched Democratic primary for the 20th Congressional District, pitting longtime Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz against four contenders in the majority-Black district.

Wasserman Schultz addressed the newly drawn congressional district, which was supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Republican-led state legislature. "They wanted to blow up our power," she said.

Former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness suggested that Wasserman Schultz should have run in the 22nd Congressional District. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick also leveled criticism at Wasserman Schultz, who lives in Weston.

"This is not about color; it's about someone from the district," Cherfilus-McCormick said.

Luther Campbell also questioned the path forward for the district, asking, "Are we gonna do the same thing? We can't."

Voter David Voneida noted the importance of the event after listening to the candidates.

"By listening to someone, you can see if they are prepared for our representation," Voneida said.