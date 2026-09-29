Florida's Amendment 3 could cut $15 million from Broward children's programs in year 1, council says

If Florida voters approve Amendment 3 on the November ballot, several youth programs could face serious funding cuts, according to the Children's Services Council of Broward County.

The property tax proposal would lower the taxable value of primary residences by $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

"Amendment 3 will result in the first year CSC losing about 12% of our revenue, which is about $15 million. Year two it goes up to around 30 million," said Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, president and CEO of the Children's Services Council of Broward County.

Arenberg Seltzer said the organization funds over 200 programs, including summer youth employment, swim lessons, after-school programs, disability services, school nurses, and youth crime prevention.

"When CSC first began 25 years ago, over 12,000 children were being arrested over 14,000 times total. Now it's about 25-2800 children. And the programs funded by the Children's Services Council have played a demonstrable impact on those numbers," Arenberg Seltzer said.

Youseline Jean Baptiste's family relied on after-school programs at the Boys and Girls Club while she was growing up.

"I would go every afternoon after school while my parents were at work," Jean Baptiste said.

Funding for that program could now be in jeopardy.

"If they go forward and eliminate the property taxes on all homesteaded property in Broward County, that's a little over 35% of the properties. So that would result in a loss of roughly $60 million," Arenberg Seltzer said.

Jean Baptiste now works at CSC as a receptionist, crediting her time in the programs for where she is today.

"The CSC has really been in the background of my professional career throughout," Jean Baptiste said.

Voters will decide on Amendment 3 during the general election on Nov. 3.