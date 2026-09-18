Brightline CEO defends safety record as rail service surpasses 200 deaths in nearly 9 years

Brightline CEO Patrick Goddard defended the private rail service's safety record and long-term financial stability Friday ahead of next week's "See Tracks Think Train" railroad safety campaign.

Brightline, which has been called the country's most dangerous passenger train, has recorded more than 200 deaths since service began nearly nine years ago. Goddard appeared at a news conference in Oakland Park alongside representatives from the Broward Sheriff's Office, Oakland Park's vice mayor, and a suicide prevention specialist to highlight ongoing safety measures.

"We've ended up with a statistic we are trying to improve," Goddard told CBS Miami in a rare interview. "What people fail to realize is South Florida has one of the worst records on crashes. Without exception, someone was where they weren't supposed to be."

Goddard said pedestrian fatalities along the tracks are largely caused by suicide, mental illness, alcohol use, and inattention while walking or crossing at unauthorized locations. However, he noted that the company is turning the corner regarding accidents and fatalities.

On Friday, Brightline detailed safety improvements being installed across South Florida crossings, including street striping and flexible delineators designed to keep drivers on designated roadway crossings rather than turning onto the tracks. New signage has also been added urging suicide prevention and directing individuals to call 211 or 988.

In addition, fencing is being constructed along 30 miles of the rail corridor, including areas along Dixie Highway in Oakland Park and eventually Pompano Beach, which has experienced multiple fatal crashes.

Despite concerns regarding a $5 billion debt and bankruptcy fears, Brightline is moving forward with expansion plans to extend service to Tampa.

"It is not an operational problem, it's a capital problem," Goddard said. "We are going to reorganize our balance sheet… Brightline isn't going anywhere."