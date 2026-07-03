Bicyclist struck and killed by Brightline train, forcing road closures in Fort Lauderdale

A bicyclist is dead after he was struck by a Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning, police say.

The man, only identified by Fort Lauderdale police as an adult male bike rider, was attempting to cross the tracks at SR 84 when he was struck.

Detectives have shut down the SR 84 westbound lanes due to the investigation. Fort Lauderdale police urges motorists to seek alternative routes such as Davie Blvd.

No additional information has been released, including the circumstances surrounding the crash and the identity of the bicyclist killed.