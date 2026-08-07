Good Samaritan pepper-sprayed and held Miami jewelry theft suspect down until police arrived

A Good Samaritan helped detain a man accused of attempting to steal expensive jewelry from a woman in Brickell on Thursday, holding him down until police arrived despite being pepper-sprayed during the pursuit, witnesses said.

The incident occurred near Southwest 14th Street, where a woman's cries for help prompted nearby residents and bystanders to chase the suspect.

Witness Xio Fermin said he was walking his dog when he heard a woman shouting that she had been robbed.

"I'm not sure what he was thinking, but that's definitely the wrong time," Fermin said. "It's also crazy because this is one of the safest neighborhoods."

Video recorded after the confrontation shows bystanders surrounding the suspect as a man held him on the ground.

Police arrested 21-year-old Yagiz Dogan and charged him with grand theft and battery.

During a bond court hearing, Judge Mindy Glazer noted that Dogan is already facing allegations in a similar case.

"I agree with the state. He's targeting people," Glazer said. "The other case as well is similar."

According to court records, Dogan is a suspect in a July case. He allegedly arranged to purchase a woman's $15,000 diamond ring through Facebook Marketplace before fleeing with the jewelry.

Police said Thursday's alleged theft attempt was not arranged beforehand. Investigators reported that Dogan approached a woman and offered to buy two bracelets worth thousands of dollars before allegedly taking them.

Fermin said he hopes the incident serves as a reminder for residents to stay alert.

"Be careful because it's the second time he's done it here in Brickell, so I'm sure it's something to keep an eye out for," he said.

Fermin praised the unidentified Good Samaritan who intervened.

"It takes courage to go after someone," he said. "He got pepper-sprayed in the process, and he stayed. He was on top and wouldn't let go."

Dogan remained in jail Friday night, with records showing that he posted his $1,100 bond. When released, he will be placed on house arrest and was ordered to stay away from the victims in both cases.