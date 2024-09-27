Breezy start to South Florida weekend, quick moving showers possible

MIAMI - A breezy Friday is ahead for South Florida with the potential for quick-moving showers and passing storms due to the lingering moisture associated with the tail of Tropical Storm Helene.

In the afternoon, scattered showers will move in on the wind that will have gusts of up to 30 to 35 miles per hour. There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the strong winds. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and Keys waters due to hazardous marine conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward through 6 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

Saturday will not be as windy and the chance of rain will be lower. Highs will soar to the low 90s and feel like the triple-digits. A heat advisory will likely be issued. Spotty storms will be possible.

It will be drier on Sunday, with a lower chance of rain. With more sunshine in place it will be hotter with highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 100s again. Only a few showers will be possible.

The drier air will stick around through early next week and the chance of rain will stay low.