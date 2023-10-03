Boy on bike struck by truck in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - A boy was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Miami Gardens.
It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at NW 199th Street and NW 2nd Avenue.
Miami Gardens police said the boy was riding a bike when he was struck by a truck.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the injured boy to the Ryder Trauma Center, his condition was not released.
Police said the driver of the truck stayed on the scene.
