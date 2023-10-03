Watch CBS News
Boy on bike struck by truck in Miami Gardens

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI - A boy was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Miami Gardens.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at NW 199th Street and NW 2nd Avenue.

Miami Gardens police said the boy was riding a bike when he was struck by a truck.     

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the injured boy to the Ryder Trauma Center, his condition was not released.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed on the scene. 

October 3, 2023

