Boy on bike struck by truck in Miami Gardens

Truck struck boy on bike in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - A boy was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Miami Gardens.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at NW 199th Street and NW 2nd Avenue.

Miami Gardens police said the boy was riding a bike when he was struck by a truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the injured boy to the Ryder Trauma Center, his condition was not released.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed on the scene.