Florida boy, 9, killed by school bus moments after crawling under

MELBOURNE -- A 9-year-old boy in central Florida has died after a school bus ran over him.

According to Florida Highway Patrol the boy, a student from Lawton Chiles Elementary, crawled under the vehicle moments after he got off it.

"This is absolutely devastating for the family that is here, but also for our investigators that have to investigate this type of scene," said FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

"He was the only student on the bus, so we are still trying to gather video from the bus and the clubhouse that is behind us and any witnesses that may have seen the crash," said Crescenzi.

Troopers say the 54-year-old bus driver has been employed with Orange County Public School District for at least a decade.

Witnesses nearby spoke about the incident.

"It's really intense, it's really sad. It's horrible," said Samuel Santiago.

Santiago says he arrived at the Waterford East apartment complex just after 5 o'clock and it was heartbreaking standing at the scene near the little boy's loved ones.

"I just wanted to cry. It's like a general vibe that everyone is going through the same thing, everybody is really sad," said Santiago.

Neighbors said the school bus pulls into the parking lot, drops off any students, and then continues through the roundabout at the front of the leasing office.

Troopers say their investigation will include interviewing the driver of the school bus, recovering video from onboard the bus, as well as security camera footage from inside the apartment complex.

"It's going to be extremely tragic for a long period of time and probably the rest of their lives for what has happened here tonight," said Lt. Crescenzi.