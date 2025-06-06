BowFlex adjustable dumbbells recalled after more than 100 dislodging injuries

BowFlex is recalling millions of units of its adjustable dumbbells because their weight plates can dislodge and cause injury to users.

The recall comes after over 100 reports of injuries including concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions, according to the CPSC.

The dumbbells are popular because of their versatility: They allow users to lift dumbbells of different weights, without owning a full set of individually weighted dumbbells, which would take up a lot of space.

A total of 3,844,200 units of the product are being recalled, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Thursday. That includes 3.7 million units that were sold by Nautilus Inc. Nautilus changed its corporate name to BowFlex in 2023.

BowFlex filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024 and Johnson Health Tech Retail acquired some of its assets, including the recalled dumbbell models. The company will refund customers for the dumbbells' purchase price in the form of a voucher or for replacement units, so long as they were purchased from Johnson Health Tech Trading.

"A proactive and broad initiation of this voluntary recall is consistent with our fundamental mission to serve consumers with high-quality and durable fitness equipment," Johnson Health Tech Trading said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

For customers who purchased the dumbbells from BowFlex, formerly Nautilus, consumers may request a refund in the form of a prorated voucher. They are also eligible to receive a one year digital fitness membership through Johnson Health Tech Trading. Johnson Health Tech Trading is reaching out to its customers directly, according to the recall notice.

Consumer Reports, the nonprofit consumer product testing organization, said the company's remedy is insufficient. "Consumers should be able to receive their money back in full, no strings attached," she said in a statement to ConsumerReports.com.

The recalled dumbbell sets, called the "BowFlex 552, 52.5-lb Adjustable Dumbbells," and the "BowFlex 1090, 90-lb Adjustable Dumbbells," were sold in pairs and as single units. The black weights came with handles, weight plates and a plastic storage tray. The 1090 dumbbells could be adjusted to weigh between 10 and 90 pounds.

The CPSC is urging owners of the recalled dumbbells to stop using them immediately, and to seek out a refund. Consumers can fill out a claim form here.