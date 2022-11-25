Body of elderly man pulled from Kendale Lakes canal
MIAMI - An elderly man died Friday in Kendale Lakes after he somehow ended up in a canal, according to police.
It happened in the 13100 block of SW 51st Street. |
Police said a man in his eighties was doing yardwork when he ended up in the body of water.
Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue pulled the man and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a yellow tarp covering the body.
No additional information was made available.
Police did not identify the name of the man pending next-of-kin notification.
