Body of elderly man pulled from Kendale Lakes canal

MIAMI - An elderly man died Friday in Kendale Lakes after he somehow ended up in a canal, according to police.

It happened in the 13100 block of SW 51st Street. |

Police said a man in his eighties was doing yardwork when he ended up in the body of water.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue pulled the man and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a yellow tarp covering the body.

No additional information was made available.

Police did not identify the name of the man pending next-of-kin notification.