Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of elderly man pulled from Kendale Lakes canal

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - An elderly man died Friday in Kendale Lakes after he somehow ended up in a canal, according to police. 

It happened in the 13100 block of SW 51st Street. |    

Police said a man in his eighties was doing yardwork when he ended up in the body of water. 

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue pulled the man and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed a yellow tarp covering the body. 

No additional information was made available. 

Police did not identify the name of the man pending next-of-kin notification. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 4:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.