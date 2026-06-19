As Black Press nears 200 years, South Florida's black owned media reflect on legacy this Juneteenth

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, another historic milestone is approaching.

In March 2027, the Black Press will mark 200 years since the publication of Freedom's Journal, the nation's first Black-owned newspaper. The bicentennial comes as communities across the country commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday rooted in freedom.

In South Florida, Black-owned media leaders say their mission, significance and impact remain important. The Miami Times is South Florida's oldest Black newspaper and has been serving the community since 1923. It is one of several Black-owned media outlets across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

"We are a lifeline for our community," said Bobby Henry, publisher of the Westside Gazette. "It's not just this newspaper. It's what this represents and this represents us."

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Long before Juneteenth became a federal holiday, Black-owned newspapers were documenting Black history, celebrating achievements and highlighting issues.

"For 200 years we've been pleading our own cause," Henry said. "We've been telling our message and it's very important that people understand and recognize that."

Robert Beatty, publisher of the South Florida Times, said Black-owned media outlets serve as community storytellers, historians and advocates.

"Our recognition of our history is the beginning of defining our future," Beatty said.

He believes understanding the past is essential to continued progress.

"In order for us to have a fulfilling, uplifting future that is focused on our progress, we must always understand the path that we've taken to get to this point," Beatty said.

While many Black-owned newspapers continue to publish in print and online, newer platforms are finding innovative ways to reach audiences where they are.

Janey Tate is the founder of HyLo News. She launched the digital news platform to connect with younger audiences who were not engaging with traditional media. HyLo, short for "hyperlocal," focuses on community-centered reporting and is distributed through social media and digital channels.

"Everybody's welcome to the party," Tate said. "You just can't tell us what's on the menu. It's a safe space for us to be able to dissect what's going on in our community."

Through digital storytelling, Tate sees her work as part of a tradition that began long before smartphones, websites and social media existed.

"We still need authentic places to tell our stories," she said. "We've seen a lot of gains in this country, but we still have a lot to go."

Despite changes in technology and how audiences consume news, the publishers agree the mission remains unchanged in ensuring Black communities are seen, heard and understood.

"We are because of our community," Henry said.