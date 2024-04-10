How to observe Black Maternal Health Week in South Florida for 2024
MIAMI — Black Maternal Health Week is intentionally held during National Minority Health Month to join dozens of global organizations in marking April 11 as International Day for Maternal Health and Rights.
Community groups take this day as an opportunity to advocate for the elimination of maternal and infant mortality globally.
Here's what's happening in South Florida.
Thursday, April 11:
All Day: International Day of Maternal Health and Rights
12 p.m.: Official BMHW24 Kick-off Tweetchat. Use #BMHW24 to join the conversation.
2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Black Doula Day: Virtual Pep Rally; Click here to register.
Friday, April 12:
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.: 2024 Maternal and Child Health Conference, Embassy Suites Fort Lauderdale, 1100 SE 17th Street 33316, Tickets: $95. Keynote speaker: Omari Maynard, from the Hulu documentary, "Aftershock." For more information contact www.browardhsc.org, 954-563-7583.
10 a.m.: Join the Black Maternal Health Institute and Incubator Hub (virtually)
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Black Birth Workers Appreciation Mixer, Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th St, North Miami, FL 33181. Click here to register.
Saturday, April 13:
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.: 2024 Birth, Baby & Beyond Multigenerational Health Expo, YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, Admission: $5.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Mommies & Mocktails, A panel discussion about Black maternal health, 8844 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025
4 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Changemakers, Episode 3 and Embodied Documentary Screenings, Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137. Click here to register.
Tuesday, April 16
1 p.m.: Faithful Advocacy: Faith Communities and the Pursuit of Black Maternal Health and Reproductive Justice (webinar)
Learn more about activities & conversations aimed at shifting the state of Black Maternal Health in the U.S.
