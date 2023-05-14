Forum addresses high maternal mortality rates among Black women in Miami

MIAMI-DADE -- The Miami Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board and the Women's Fund come together to tackle the maternal and infant mortality crisis in Black and Brown communities.

According to statistics, 60 percent of all women who die during pregnancy or within one year of the end of pregnancy are Black, 15 percent are Hispanic, and 14 percent are white.

"There are extreme racial disparities in statistics.10.8 percent maternal mortality if you're a Black woman, 3.1 if you're white. It's not at all about socioeconomic status at all. It's about being listened to and about culture and understanding," said Marya Myer, Executive Director of the Women's Fund Miami-Dade.

To address the disparity in maternal and infant mortality rates between women in Black and Brown communities, the Miami Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board and the Women's Fund hosted a public forum.

The forum was held at Florida Memorial University and featured a team of renowned panelists who work in the field of reproductive health and maternal and infant mortality.