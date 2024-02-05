Single Black mother of twins talks importance of doulas during labor and delivery

ROSEVILLE – This Black History Month, we'd like to bring you a story that impacts African American women in this country.

We're talking about high levels of mortality rates in maternity wards. African American mothers are dying at higher rates than any other race or ethnicity.

Natasha Brereton is a single mother of 15-month-old twins Cassandra and Soraya. When her girls arrived early, a group of doulas stood by her side during labor and delivery.

"Hiring a doula is not just a thing like you just pay someone and move on. She's forever in my life," Brereton said.

She is part of an upward trend of more Black women using doulas.

Doulas are not medical professionals. Instead, they provide physical and emotional support before, during and after giving birth.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than any other group. In California, the numbers are startling. The mortality rates for Black women are much higher in the northern Central Valley compared to other parts of the state.

"I wish there were more Black women who understood there's other things you could do to not just allow the status quo to make you another statistic," Brereton said.

Brandie Bishop is with the National Black Doulas Association, a nonprofit organization that connects Black birthing families with Black doulas. We asked her why there was such a disparity in treatment.

"At the baseline, it has to do with racism," Bishop said. "We built a system on the backs of Blacks and enslaved women, and as a result now, the system that we have treats Black and brown bodies the same way that it always has."

So what's the solution? Bishop said it's three-fold. The first two aspects are awareness and education. The third, according to Bishop, is that "we need people to really make change on a government level when it comes to how Black and brown women are treated inside the hospitals."

Most health insurance companies do not cover doula services because they are not considered essential care. Payment usually comes out of pocket. The average pay rate for a doula in California is around $30 an hour.

There are 12 states, including California and the District of Columbia, that cover doulas through Medicaid.

Brereton considers herself lucky. When the twins arrived, her personal doula stayed with her in the hospital for three days.

"It's really rewarding to me in my heart that I'm able to be in these spaces," doula Raashnay Hundley said.

She remains a constant support for the busy mom who has the following message for other women.

"For anybody who's even thinking about having kids or a Black female who's thinking about having kids, having kids on their own especially, I would suggest doing your research and looking for a doula," Brereton said.

There are several doula services in our region. If you're thinking of hiring a doula, it's best to consult with your primary doctor and, like Brereton said, do the research.