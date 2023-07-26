Birthday party held for 6 centenarian Broward Holocaust survivors

MIAMI - The Goodman Jewish Family Services held a birthday party honoring the lives of 6 Broward Holocaust survivors who are 100 and older.

They are 101-year-old Helen Diker, 101-year-old Lucy Blicker, 101-year-old Chaim Greenberg, 100-year-old Elaine Lefkowitz, 100-year-old David Sroka and 100-year-old Rena Reiter.

Behind those smiles are stories of pain, suffering and survival.

Elaine Lefkowitz shares how she and her sister survived the hate of the nazis. "When we were on the death march, I felt like I'm dying, felt like I can't make it anymore. We hid with my sister in a hay barn," she recalls. "It happens to be that the Czech border was not far away, so they guided us toward there and that's how my sister and I survived," she said.

In the US, there are fewer than 50,000 Holocaust survivors now and South Florida is home to one of the largest populations. They are the ones who are left to share their first-hand accounts of how bigotry and hate lead to the mass murder of millions.

Lucy Blicker was taken to Auschwitz. "When the war broke out, Jewish people had to hide, hide, hide," she said. "Somehow they got my mother, me and my sister and I survived."

With the help of her son Asher, they explain the horror of the Nazis. "They took my mother because she was young. They put her to work and they took her mother and put her in the chambers, the gas chambers, same for her father, same for other members of the family," her son Asher Weissman said.

Rena Reiter remembers the chaos of being shoved off the train after arriving at Auschwitz. "They separated us, the old people go that way, the young people go this way, the ones that can work. Never see them again, Children, never. Gone," Rena recalls.

Randy Colman from Goodman Jewish Family Services explains why it's important to learn the lessons of the survivors. "It's important that we should never forget, particularly in the world right now where we're dealing with so many hate issues and acceptance issues," Colman said.

Their lives are testimony to overcoming the horrors of the Nazis and having the strength and resilience to build a life worth living.

"My father has taught me and I'm living that example, Do your good deeds today because you don't know what tomorrow brings and live as though you will live forever," Elaine said.

Here is a little more about the honorees:

Rena Reiter, 100, born in the Czech Republic, and currently lives in Davie

Reiter was taken to Auschwitz in 1944 and then on to the death march in Ravensbruck. She was liberated in Hungary by the American Army. Reiter came to the United States in 1946 where she met her husband and settled in Hicksville, New York. She worked as a master seamstress at Lillie Rubin for over 25 years. She has 2 sons, 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Helen Diker, 101, born in Poland, resides in Pembroke Pines

During the war Diker was in the Lodz Ghetto, Stutthof and finally Auschwitz until she was liberated by the British in 1945. She has two children (1 surviving), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Diker went to Sweden after the war because she had no remaining family. She married in 1941 and immigrated to the Bronx, NY where she was a machine operator making coats. She moved to Florida for her husband's health and has lived in Century Village for 25 years.

Lucy Blicker, 101, born in Poland, resides in Pompano Beach

Before the war, Blicker's parents were in the oil business. Her family was taken to a ghetto where her parents were ultimately killed. When she was 14, she was taken to Auschwitz and was there for over three years. After attempts to escape, she was captured, returned to Auschwitz and forced to entertain Nazi soldiers by singing. She remained in Auschwitz until liberation. Blicker and her husband came to America in 1959 and moved to the Bronx, NY. After her husband's untimely death in 1962, she was left to support her family on ends meet.

Chaim Greenberg, 101, born in Poland, resides in Hallandale

When the war began, Greenberg fled to Palestine and joined the British Army at 16. His parents were left behind in Poland and were sent to a concentration camp. He is a shining example of resilience and loves sharing stories of his many travels, spending time outside and being a Florida resident.

Elaine Lefkowitz, 100, born in the Czech Republic, resides in Tamarac

Lefkowitz lived in Poland and was taken to live in a ghetto. She escaped and lived in hiding until she was liberated in 1944. Lefkowitz came to the United States in 1946 with family members and settled in Brooklyn, NY with her husband and sister.

David Sroka, 100, Born in Poland, resides in Hallandale

David has enjoyed living in his condo near the intercoastal for many years. He was known as a wonderful handyman in his younger days and loves keeping in touch with his friends and family. He remains active every day.

