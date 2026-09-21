Landmark Fort Lauderdale restaurant set to close on Las Olas Boulevard after 25 years, owners announce

A popular restaurant on Las Olas Boulevard plans to close after 25 years.

The owners of Big City Tavern posted plans on social media to shut down the Las Olas location on Nov. 30. CBS News Miami called and messaged the ownership group for comment, but the group did not respond.

For regular patrons, the news brings a wave of nostalgia.

"I'm kind of sad," said customer Lupe O'Hare, who grew up dining at the restaurant, frequently orders takeout for her kids, and considers it a go-to lunch spot. "But it's changing and times have changed, and they're going to move on. It's been 25 years."

The tavern's steady flow of patrons has also helped support adjacent businesses.

"One person was going out from (Big City Tavern), and he said I'll tell you what, I'll (order) a custom suit with you," said Adrian DeJesus, manager of Tweeds Custom Suits Las Olas.

Local leaders see the closure as part of a shift in area dining trends.

"I think that people are looking for a little bit more fine dining lately, and I'm seeing it because you're seeing the people making the investment in the community," said Jodi Tanner, a local business owner and vice president of the Las Olas Association. "So, it's literally happening."

New developments on Las Olas Boulevard include at least two fine dining concepts, as well as a new food court with casual options scheduled to open this year.

As the closing date approaches, neighbors and patrons hope the restaurant's employees find new opportunities quickly.

"You hate to see anyone become unemployed because of it," Tanner said. "But I think the owners and the company that owns all these properties, these restaurants, are going to treat them right and do the right thing."