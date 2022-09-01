Watch CBS News
Bicyclist struck, killed in NE Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating the death of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night. 

Police said it happened a around 11 p.m. in the area of NE 2nd AV and 84th Street

A 27-year-old man died as a result of his injuries. 

Authorities said the driver was detained in connection to this incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

No additional details were immediately available. 

First published on September 1, 2022 / 8:31 AM

