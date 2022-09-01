Bicyclist struck, killed in NE Miami
MIAMI - Miami police are investigating the death of a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night.
Police said it happened a around 11 p.m. in the area of NE 2nd AV and 84th Street
A 27-year-old man died as a result of his injuries.
Authorities said the driver was detained in connection to this incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
No additional details were immediately available.
