Bicyclist killed in crash with car in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating after a bicyclist died in a crash with a car in Dania Beach.

A 2018 green Nissan Altima driven by a 35-year-old Dania Beach woman struck the unidentified man about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, BSO said Wednesday.

The car was going westbound on Stirling Road and approaching Southwest 37th Avenue. Detectives say the bicyclist was riding southbound on Southwest 37th Avenue, proceeded to enter the westbound lanes of Sterling and was struck by the Nissan.

The Nissan came to an immediate stop and was subsequently struck from behind by a 2008 black Toyota Corolla driven by a 79-year-old Hollywood man.

Hollywood Fire Rescue took the bicyclist to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say neither excessive speed nor impairment by Nissan are considered contributing factors to cause of the crash.