Cyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Lauderhill on Saturday morning, police say

A cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Lauderhill on Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, the crash occurred in the 4400 block of Inverrary Blvd at approximately 7:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple injuries. Officers performed CPR, and Broward Fire Rescue transferred him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police. Investigators observed the driver and found no signs of impairment, according to their preliminary investigation.

No additional information has been released, including whether the driver will face charges and the identity of the people involved.