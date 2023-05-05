School threats deemed non-credible in Broward, Doral

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward County Public Schools district and Doral Police are investigating school threats made online.

Doral police posted on Twitter that they are aware of an image circulating on various social media platforms that made a threat for Friday.

"In collaboration with local agencies, this incident has been investigated and deemed non-credible," they posted.

Police said in "an abundance of caution" they will have an increased presence at schools on Friday.

A similar situation is playing out in Broward.

In an email to parents, the school district said:

"Broward County Public Schools is aware of a message being circulated regarding a not credible threat. While the message does not indicate a specific school, all threats are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly in partnership with local law enforcement. Although the threat has been determined not credible, law enforcement continue to investigate the source. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority; and we encourage everyone, if you see something, say something."

The district encouraged parents to remind their children that any threat, even if they think it's a joke, is taken seriously. In Florida, a threat made against a school is a second-degree felony. Students also face school disciplinary measures as outlined in the Code Book for Student Conduct, including expulsion.