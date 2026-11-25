Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand played a ton of hockey together in recent weeks, often with nobody watching. Such is life when players are rehabbing knee injuries alongside one another.

At long last, they're playing for real again.

The star-studded Florida Panthers got two of their biggest names back Wednesday night, with Barkov and Marchand — who hadn't been together in a real game since the 2025 Stanley Cup final — returning to the lineup against the Ottawa Senators.

They wasted no time making an impact. Marchand had three assists, Barkov scored an empty-net goal and the Panthers beat the Senators 5-3. And Barkov — who had missed 104 of Florida's last 106 games entering Wednesday after missing the entirety of last season with torn knee ligaments — clearly enjoyed being part of a postgame celebration again.

"I've seen it from outside for a little too long," Barkov said. "It's great to be part of it now. Thanks, everyone, for making this night special."

Both had been out with knee injuries that were suffered in early October. The usually stoic Barkov was seen smiling a bit in warmups. Marchand took a long look around not long after he skated onto the ice, seeming to soak in the atmosphere.

"We know we have an incredible team this year and we can do some special things, but there's a foundation that needs to be built and you want to be part of that to go through that process," Marchand told Scripps Sports in an on-ice interview during warmups Wednesday. "It's frustrating when you're not, but it's great to be back out here with the guys."

The returns were not unexpected, though Marchand's might have come a few days before the Panthers initially anticipated. Florida made some roster adjustments this week to free up cap space needed to get both into the lineup, the clearest sign that the returns were very close.

Both appeared in only two of Florida's first 24 games this season. Barkov played the first two, Marchand played the next two, and both got hurt during their second contests of the year. But late November was always the target for both, and they evidently hit the rehab finish line together.

The lineup was largely as would be expected for their return game. Barkov was centering Florida's first line, with Carter Verhaeghe on his left wing and Sam Reinhart on his right. Marchand was on Florida's third line, with Eetu Luostarinen on the right and Sam Bennett in the middle.

In true showman fashion, Marchand got an assist on Luostarinen's goal that opened the scoring Wednesday. The three-assist night was Marchand's first for Florida since Dec. 6, 2025.

"It's just the excitement of the unknown. We have no idea what we look like with both these guys in our lineup," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said earlier Wednesday, when the team revealed that Barkov and Marchand got their final clearances to return. "The core guys haven't played together since June of '25. So, there is that excitement. In some ways feels like the season starts today."

Barkov missed all of last season because of ligament tears in his right knee. He played in Florida's first two games this season, both on the road, before hurting his left knee on Oct. 1. Marchand made his season debut on Oct. 4, then hurt his knee in a game two days later.

"You can survive short-term injuries and you can keep your culture, you can keep your identity," Maurice said. "You cannot take your best player out for 100 games and keep a lot of that. So, we have to rebuild our identity now."

Both have been practicing for much of November, and much of their rehab work was done alongside one another.

"It was great to be out there, but even better seeing Barky back," Marchand said.

Marchand, 38, is in his third season with the Panthers after playing his first 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins — one of the team's top rivals. He was traded to Florida in March 2025 and helped the Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup that season.

"Brad's been in and out of the lineup and he's just been so good for us when he's in," Maurice said. "Even last year, fairly close to a point a game and he was hurt most of that time. He's prolific."

Barkov, 31, is Florida's career leader in goals, assists and points. He was the team's leader in games as well, but since getting hurt he has ceded that spot to Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

"It's been a while," Barkov said. "Really happy. Really happy to be back. ... Special night, for us and for me."

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