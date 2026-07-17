"I was just flabbergasted". Residents upset over large shade tree being cut in Coconut Grove neighborhood

Residents in Coconut Grove are demanding answers after a large banyan tree along a heavily traveled walkway was extensively cut back this week, prompting a city investigation and renewed debate about Miami's tree protection policies.

The tree, located on private property, has long provided shade for pedestrians and visitors in the neighborhood. Neighbors said they were shocked when they saw workers dramatically trimming the tree on Wednesday.

Denise Tubino first noticed the work after picking up her son from camp and recorded a video of the tree being cut.

"I was just flabbergasted, like, wow, this is insane," Tubino said.

In the video, she can be heard questioning the work, asking, "What is happening?" and "They are chopping down these old banyans, why? Why are they doing this?"

A Google Street View image from just months ago shows the tree with a full canopy. Now, large cuts are visible throughout the tree from multiple angles.

Miami District 2 Commissioner Damian Pardo said he requested a city investigation after hearing residents' concerns. He said an arborist conducted a preliminary inspection of the tree.

"They did say they saw a significant amount of decay, and there was concern," Pardo said. "But there was no permit ever issued. So, the city is looking at what happened."

The tree is located on the Abitare property, a luxury townhouse development. CBS News Miami reached out to the property management company for comment but had not received a response as of publication.

Pardo said the city's Tree Ordinance Advisory Committee held its first meeting this week. The committee has been tasked with reviewing Miami's tree protection regulations and considering possible updates, including tougher penalties for violations.

For nearby residents, the loss of the tree's canopy is about more than aesthetics.

"I'm sweating, everybody is sweating," Tubino said. "We need trees for shade and oxygen and all the good things they bring. So absolutely, it's a problem."

The city's investigation remains ongoing.

According to Pardo, Miami regulations require a permit to trim more than 20% of a tree canopy, but no permit was issued for the work on the banyan tree.