2 suspects arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore power grid, officials say

Authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with an alleged plot to attack the power grid in Baltimore, Maryland, federal investigators and local officials announced on Monday.

The suspects, who were identified as Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Maryland, and Brandon Russell, of Florida, are accused of conspiring to shoot at energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall, CBS Baltimore reported.

The FBI said it views the suspects as "racially or ethnically motivated extremists."

"The accused were not just talking, but taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals," said Thomas Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore field office.

Their arrests come several months after a number of law enforcement agencies warned of vandalism incidents targeting power substations in North Carolina, as well as Washington state, which knocked out electricity for tens of thousands of customers and raised concerns about the stability of the U.S. power grid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.