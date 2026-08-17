Can backyard gardens save you money? One South Florida gardener weighs in

If you're thinking about starting up a backyard garden to beat the high prices in the produce department of your local grocery store, you're not alone.

It's a great idea, but as CBS News Miami's Hank Tester shows us, it's not for everybody and there is a lot of work involved. However, if you're successful, there are rewards that go far beyond the potential money saved.

Katia Lopez spends a lot of time in her extensive vegetable garden harvesting peppers. Her husband, Tony, takes care of the fruit trees.

They, like most Americans, are turning to backyard vegetable and fruit gardens to save money and enjoy fresh food that they know is safe and fresh.

According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, the prices you pay at the grocery store are projected to rise another 2.7% following a compounding 15% to 20% surge in previous years.

Between June 2025 and June 2026, vegetable prices went up almost 10%. Tomatoes are up 40% due to higher fuel costs and tariffs.

The National Gardening Association reports that more than 41% of U.S. homes have some type of vegetable or herb production.

Dylan Terry said that his nursery business has continued to grow ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. He said prices at the grocery store, supply chain issues and food safety issues have helped his business.

He also notes that the recent cyclospora outbreak could encourage more people to start growing their own lettuce.

Gardeners will tell you about various types of lettuce that grow well in South Florida during the winter.

Where to start a backyard vegetable garden?

"Growing some herbs in a pot is a great starting point," said Dylan Terry. "You can even do it in your apartment or on the balcony."

Terry, who owns Ready-to-Grow-Gardens, installs vegetable and fruit gardens, large or small, in backyards and in almost any urban space.

When CBS News Miami spoke with him, he showed us what a small, 3-by-8 garden plot was producing – oregano, rosemary, cucumber, dandelions, peppers and scallions.

When times are uncertain, Americans have turned to backyard gardening. During World War I and World War II, when food was being rationed, there were Victory Gardens and backyard or community projects during the Great Depression that produced much needed food.

Are we back to that? Maybe. But Tony Lopez said, "we don't do it for the money."

Setting up and getting a moderate garden going has its expenses. Everything from seeds, fertilizer and a basic irrigation system can cost more than expected.

So, remember to start small.

Tony and Katia Lopez are not really beating inflation with their garden.

The USDA estimates that backyard gardeners save $500-$600 a year. There are expenses for proper soil, mulch and watering systems, no matter how simple. And there is time involved.

Gardens can be very time consuming.

"If you don't like the outdoors, it's not for you," Katia Lopez said.

"There's a lot of effort to get it all set up," Terry said.

Not everyone likes to get dirty and sweaty, especially in South Florida. But there is a payoff.

"It's wonderful to come out," Katia Lopez said. "Honestly, just clip your oregano and thyme and use it fresh."

Fresh – not days or weeks old being sold in a plastic bag.