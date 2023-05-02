Autopsy: Tech executive Bob Lee died on operating table, had cocaine and ketamine in system

Tech executive Bob Lee had alcohol, cocaine and ketamine in system when he died Tech executive Bob Lee had alcohol, cocaine and ketamine in system when he died 00:48

SAN FRANCISCO -- The medical examiner's report released Monday on Cash App founder Bob Lee's death after a fatal stabbing last month revealed the tech executive died on the operating table and was found to have alcohol, cocaine and ketamine in his system.

Prosecutors in the case said Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing Lee early on the morning of April 4, drove the tech mogul to a secluded spot in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood and stabbed him over a dispute related to the suspect's sister.

Charging documents in the case had already established that authorities said allegedly Momeni stabbed Lee twice in the chest. The Medical examiner's reports obtained by CBS News Bay Area Monday showed that arriving paramedics found Lee "to be unconscious, pulseless, with agonal breathing" before the patient was intubated before being transported to San Francisco General Hospital. After arriving at the hospitals Emergency and Urgent Care Department at approximately 3 a.m., Lee still had no pulse, leading medical personnel to start massive transfusion protocol.

Lee underwent an emergency thoracotomy that revealed two injuries to the heart that doctors closed with staples. Doctors also cross clamped the aorta and began both intracardiac massage and intracardiac epinephrine. Lee was rushed to the operating room where doctors diagnosed an injury to the apex of the right ventricle as well as a wound to the lung. The report said Lee died on the operating table at 6:49 a.m.

The toxicology report issued by the medical examiner noted that tests of Lee's blood found that he had alcohol, cocaine and ketamine in his system the night of his death.

A witness said Momeni and Lee had previously argued about whether Momeni's sister Khazar Elyassnia had been doing drugs while in Lee's company that evening.

Momeni's attorney Paula Canny indicated last week that drugs were a part of this case.

"Based on my investigation, I know there's a lot of drugs involved with people other than my client. I know there is lots of drugs," she said.

Court documents released last month included a text message to Lee hours after his stabbing death from Momeni's sister Elyassnia that expressed concern about Lee's welfare because 'I know nima came wayyyyy down hard on you."

Momeni is charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement of using a knife in the April 4 stabbing death of Lee. He currently is being held without bail and scheduled to return to court on May 2.