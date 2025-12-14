Australia Bondi Beach shooting suspects identified as father and son

Two suspected gunmen accused of killing 15 people and injuring dozens during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia have been identified as a father and a son, authorities said Sunday.

The 50-year-old father was shot and killed by police, and the 24-year-old son is hospitalized, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said at a news conference. At an earlier press conference, Australian police said they were looking for a potential third suspect, but Lanyon later confirmed that was no longer the case.

"I can say that we are not looking for a further offender," he said.

The 24-year-old alleged assailant was identified as Naveed Akram, a Pakistani national, according to U.S. intelligence officials briefed on the investigation. CBS News has also reviewed Akram's New South Wales driver's license.

The name of the father has not been released, but authorities said Sunday they have identified him as a licensed gun owner.

Lanyon said investigators recovered six of the suspect's licensed firearms at the scene. He added that the older suspect has had a gun licence for about ten years. Improvised explosive devices were also found in one of the suspects' vehicles, police said.

"We will look at the motives behind this attack and I think it is important as part of the investigation," Lanyon said.

More than 1,000 people were gathered at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the gunmen were "deliberately targeting the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah."

The attack at the popular beach left at least 40 people injured, including two officers and three children, Australian officials said.

Also among the injured is 43-year-old fruit seller Ahmed al Ahmed, who had been shot after he confronted one of the gunmen and wrestled the weapon away, Agence France-Presse reported.

One video posted to social media shows al Ahmed jump out from behind a parked car along Campbell Parade, a main street that runs parallel to Bondi Beach, tackle one of the suspects who had just fired his gun, and wrestle the weapon away.

President Trump, during an event at the White House on Sunday, said al Ahmed's actions "saved a lot of lives."

Anna Schecter, Emily Mae Czachor, Archie Clarke and Sam Vinograd contributed to this report.