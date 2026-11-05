CBS News Miami's Austin Carter featured as 'Industry Idol'

CBS News Miami's Austin Carter was featured as an 'Industry Idol' in the online publication's latest feature.

IndustryIdols.com featured Austin's story in a profile titled "The Journey Home: The Stories That Shaped Him and Life Beyond the CBS News Desk."

The feature explores the full-circle moments that brought Austin back to South Florida, the experiences that shaped his career and the journey that led him to CBS News Miami.

Check out the feature here.