Escaping stress comes from more than just a vacation, but with addressing root cause, health experts say

We all know the struggle of everyday life, juggling work, family, and other responsibilities.

Experts say slowing down and making your well-being a priority can help you accomplish more, but that's not easy for everyone to do.

Elizabeth Elliott wears a lot of hats.

She's a makeup artist, co-owner of Sisterhood Beauty, recently opened a new photo studio, and is raising her 9-year-old daughter.

But trying to balance it all can quickly become overwhelming.

"With all that it's just a lot going on all the time. Just kind of stressed and overwhelmed. I'm going from one place to the next and I'll be gone all day, in hustle mode nonstop," said Elliott.

Life and leadership coach Binie Klein says that's something she hears often. She says many people try to escape stress with a weekend off or a vacation, but lasting change comes from addressing what's causing the overwhelm in the first place.

"Taking a weekend or a vacation to solve the overwhelm is like taking Tylenol for a persistent headache. So, the headache goes away for a couple of hours, or a couple of days," Klein said.

"But you still come back to it at the end," said Elliott.

"But yes, it comes back at the end because we haven't addressed the real root," replied Klein.

Experts say chronic stress can affect both physical and mental health.

August is National Wellness Month, and mental health experts are encouraging people to prioritize healthy habits like getting enough sleep, staying active, practicing mindfulness, and making time for preventive care.

"I feel a lot better. She gave me some really good pointers, about choosing your hard. Like do you want the hard that's not going to get you somewhere, or do you want the hard that's going to get you somewhere and also to take really good care of your health, and put that priority first, because you really need the fuel to do all the daily tasks that you need to do to succeed," said Elliott.

Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Naomi Tarlow says it's also important to recognize when stress may be becoming something more serious.

"Are they functioning the way they normally would at home and at work, are they missing a lot of deadlines, are they not capable in the way they usually are. I'm looking at if their sleep is impaired, if they're having a hard time falling or staying asleep," said Dr. Tarlow.

Tarlow says if you're experiencing these symptoms, it's important to seek guidance from a qualified medical professional.

Experts say checking in with yourself regularly and making wellness a daily priority can help build a healthier foundation for every part of life.